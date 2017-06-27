Elvis Everywhere Premiere and More Set for Week 4 of American Dance Festival
ADF will partner for a fifth season with the Nasher Museum of Art in the co-presentation of Yossi Berg & Oded Graf Dance Theatre's Come Jump With Me on Monday, July 10-Wednesday, July 12 at 7:00pm at the Nasher Museum of Art at Duke University. dendy/donovan projects returns with the ADF-commissioned world premiere of Elvis Everywhere on Wednesday, July 12 and Thursday, July 13 at 8:00pm at Reynolds Industries Theater.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Chapel Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Durham teacher gives kids a little faith a " Je...
|7 hr
|True Christian wi...
|7
|Sarah boring aka Sarah morgan...aka sarah the s...
|Sat
|Cuz I can
|1
|Jake Xerxes Fussell Unearths More Hidden Gems o...
|Jun 18
|Victor Hugo
|133
|You can listen to the police scanner for Durham... (Aug '12)
|Jun 16
|sexymonica285
|3
|Beware Mike Luchansky (Aug '10)
|Jun 14
|Michael
|74
|Review: Serenity Child Care Center (Feb '13)
|Jun 9
|Worried
|9
|Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad?
|Jun 8
|Louis Stephenson
|11
Find what you want!
Search Chapel Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC