Elvis Everywhere Premiere and More Set for Week 4 of American Dance Festival

ADF will partner for a fifth season with the Nasher Museum of Art in the co-presentation of Yossi Berg & Oded Graf Dance Theatre's Come Jump With Me on Monday, July 10-Wednesday, July 12 at 7:00pm at the Nasher Museum of Art at Duke University. dendy/donovan projects returns with the ADF-commissioned world premiere of Elvis Everywhere on Wednesday, July 12 and Thursday, July 13 at 8:00pm at Reynolds Industries Theater.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.