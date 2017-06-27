Elvis Everywhere Premiere and More Se...

Elvis Everywhere Premiere and More Set for Week 4 of American Dance Festival

Next Story Prev Story
45 min ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

ADF will partner for a fifth season with the Nasher Museum of Art in the co-presentation of Yossi Berg & Oded Graf Dance Theatre's Come Jump With Me on Monday, July 10-Wednesday, July 12 at 7:00pm at the Nasher Museum of Art at Duke University. dendy/donovan projects returns with the ADF-commissioned world premiere of Elvis Everywhere on Wednesday, July 12 and Thursday, July 13 at 8:00pm at Reynolds Industries Theater.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chapel Hill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Durham teacher gives kids a little faith a " Je... 7 hr True Christian wi... 7
Sarah boring aka Sarah morgan...aka sarah the s... Sat Cuz I can 1
News Jake Xerxes Fussell Unearths More Hidden Gems o... Jun 18 Victor Hugo 133
You can listen to the police scanner for Durham... (Aug '12) Jun 16 sexymonica285 3
Beware Mike Luchansky (Aug '10) Jun 14 Michael 74
Review: Serenity Child Care Center (Feb '13) Jun 9 Worried 9
Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad? Jun 8 Louis Stephenson 11
See all Chapel Hill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chapel Hill Forum Now

Chapel Hill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chapel Hill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
 

Chapel Hill, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,262 • Total comments across all topics: 282,065,757

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC