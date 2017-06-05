Eagle Scout project dedicated at St. ...

Eagle Scout project dedicated at St. Thomas Moore Catholic Church

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: HeraldSun.com

Commencement advice to the class of 2017 came from comedians, politicians, media moguls and songwriters. Each of speaker had wisdom and jokes to encourage the graduates.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chapel Hill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jake Xerxes Fussell Unearths More Hidden Gems o... 22 hr Will Dockery 116
News The Slow Climb: How the Mountain Goats' John Da... Sun Elise R Gingerich 1
Review: Serenity Child Care Center (Feb '13) Fri Worried 9
News Durham teacher gives kids a little faith a " Je... Jun 9 Dummy Simran 5
Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad? Jun 8 Louis Stephenson 11
News Man charged with trying to hire hit man (May '06) May 31 sexymonica285 54
Review: Beltons Professional Lawn Care May 25 Teddy R 1
See all Chapel Hill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chapel Hill Forum Now

Chapel Hill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chapel Hill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Chapel Hill, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,092 • Total comments across all topics: 281,708,149

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC