Eagle Scout project dedicated at St. Thomas Moore Catholic Church
Commencement advice to the class of 2017 came from comedians, politicians, media moguls and songwriters. Each of speaker had wisdom and jokes to encourage the graduates.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chapel Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jake Xerxes Fussell Unearths More Hidden Gems o...
|22 hr
|Will Dockery
|116
|The Slow Climb: How the Mountain Goats' John Da...
|Sun
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|Review: Serenity Child Care Center (Feb '13)
|Fri
|Worried
|9
|Durham teacher gives kids a little faith a " Je...
|Jun 9
|Dummy Simran
|5
|Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad?
|Jun 8
|Louis Stephenson
|11
|Man charged with trying to hire hit man (May '06)
|May 31
|sexymonica285
|54
|Review: Beltons Professional Lawn Care
|May 25
|Teddy R
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chapel Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC