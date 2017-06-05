Durham program opens chances for success for students
In recent weeks, caps were thrown and degrees handed to graduates at UNC-Chapel Hill, Duke University, N.C. Central University, Durham Technical Community College and other collegiate institutions. In the coming weeks, dozens of 4.0 - and higher - GPA-ed high school valedictorians will speak at their own commencement ceremonies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.
Add your comments below
Chapel Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man charged with trying to hire hit man (May '06)
|May 31
|sexymonica285
|54
|Review: Beltons Professional Lawn Care
|May 25
|Teddy R
|1
|Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad?
|May 17
|Petey
|9
|Credit Suisse gets $40m in tax breaks, adds 1,2...
|May 9
|Intoxicated Abacus
|1
|Ilovekickboxing Cary, nc
|May 8
|Breanahall
|1
|tar heels
|May 7
|Roy
|9
|Unc title
|May '17
|Roy
|8
Find what you want!
Search Chapel Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC