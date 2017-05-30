Durham, Chapel Hill mayors commit to ...

Durham, Chapel Hill mayors commit to Paris agreement

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: HeraldSun.com

Mayors from Durham, Chapel Hill and Charlotte are among 82 city and town leaders committing to upholding the Paris climate accord following President Donald Trump's announcement that he will withdraw U.S. participation. " As 82 mayors representing 39 million Americans , we will adopt, honor and uphold the commitments to the goals enshrined in the Paris Agreement," says the statement on online publishing platform Medium .

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chapel Hill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man charged with trying to hire hit man (May '06) May 31 sexymonica285 54
Review: Beltons Professional Lawn Care May 25 Teddy R 1
Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad? May 17 Petey 9
News Credit Suisse gets $40m in tax breaks, adds 1,2... May 9 Intoxicated Abacus 1
Ilovekickboxing Cary, nc May 8 Breanahall 1
tar heels May 7 Roy 9
Unc title May 4 Roy 8
See all Chapel Hill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chapel Hill Forum Now

Chapel Hill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chapel Hill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Stanley Cup
  5. North Korea
 

Chapel Hill, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,061 • Total comments across all topics: 281,479,334

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC