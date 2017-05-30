Durham, Chapel Hill mayors commit to Paris agreement
Mayors from Durham, Chapel Hill and Charlotte are among 82 city and town leaders committing to upholding the Paris climate accord following President Donald Trump's announcement that he will withdraw U.S. participation. " As 82 mayors representing 39 million Americans , we will adopt, honor and uphold the commitments to the goals enshrined in the Paris Agreement," says the statement on online publishing platform Medium .
