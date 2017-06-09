County objects to regional DSS

Wayne County commissioners oppose a state plan to mandate consolidation of county departments of social services into 30 or fewer regional departments. They followed that denouncement by unanimously adopting a resolution opposing Senate Bill 594/House Bill 608, the Family/Child Protection and Accountability Act.

