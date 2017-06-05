Cooper addressing graduates at high s...

Cooper addressing graduates at high school alma mater

Cooper is the commencement speaker Saturday at Northern Nash High School in Rocky Mount. He played football and basketball at Northern Nash, where he graduated in 1975.

