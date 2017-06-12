CHCCS lauded for summer meals program

19 hrs ago

CHAPEL HILL Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools is being recognized for its ability to deliver high quality summer meals to local children. The CHHCS-sponsored "Food for the Summer" program was awarded a "Gold Turnip the Beet" award by the U.S. Department of Agriculture for its efforts in 2016.

