CHCCS lauded for summer meals program
CHAPEL HILL Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools is being recognized for its ability to deliver high quality summer meals to local children. The CHHCS-sponsored "Food for the Summer" program was awarded a "Gold Turnip the Beet" award by the U.S. Department of Agriculture for its efforts in 2016.
