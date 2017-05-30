Charlotte: Austin Resigns, Film Fest,...

Charlotte: Austin Resigns, Film Fest, Pulse Tribute, Catholic...

Published: June 2, 2017 in Carolinas News Notes Updated: June 1, 2017 at 6:18 pm CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Democrat Alvin "Al" Austin, a gay city councilmember, will resign his seat effective July 16, following his appointment as the Historically Black Colleges and Universities outreach director for the State of North Carolina's Department of Transportation .

