Chapel Hill council says Estes Drive project a good start, needs work
A Charlotte developer's plan for apartments, offices and retail on the corner of Estes Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard is good, but it could be better, Town Council members said Monday after reviewing the concept plan. The plan shows a mix of two-, three- and four-story apartment and office buildings, with some ground-floor retail space and parking under buildings and in a deck.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Add your comments below
Chapel Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jake Xerxes Fussell Unearths More Hidden Gems o...
|Sun
|Victor Hugo
|133
|You can listen to the police scanner for Durham... (Aug '12)
|Jun 16
|sexymonica285
|3
|Beware Mike Luchansky (Aug '10)
|Jun 14
|Michael
|74
|Review: Serenity Child Care Center (Feb '13)
|Jun 9
|Worried
|9
|Durham teacher gives kids a little faith a " Je...
|Jun 9
|Dummy Simran
|5
|Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad?
|Jun 8
|Louis Stephenson
|11
|Man charged with trying to hire hit man (May '06)
|May 31
|sexymonica285
|54
Find what you want!
Search Chapel Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC