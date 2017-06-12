Chapel Hill council could take a look...

Chapel Hill council could take a look at contentious preschool plan

The Chapel Hill Planning Commission approved the 9,000-square-foot Chapel Hill Cooperative Preschool plan in January. Project officials could seek more parking for the school - currently approved for 31 spaces - by filing a special-use permit for Town Council approval.

