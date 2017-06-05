Celebrating a The truth unbridleda

For nearly half a century, Louis E. Austin edited The Carolina Times, which relentlessly challenged the Jim Crow segregation that, for much of Austin's life, was legally sanctioned and often violently enforced in Durham and throughout the South. Saturday, the Museum of Durham History will honor Austin's life and legacy with the dedication of its latest History Grove at Solite Park, at 4704 Fayetteville St. "The paper's motto was 'The Truth Unbridled, and Austin used the paper to publicize racial inequities and to fight for racial equality in North Carolina and throughout the United States," the history museum's website aptly notes.

