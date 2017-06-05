Carrboro mayor Lydia Lavelle joins action on Paris Climate Accord
Mayor Lydia Lavelle has joined 211 U.S. mayors committed to upholding the Paris Climate Accord despite President Donald Trump's announced withdrawal. Lavelle joined the Mayors National Climate Action Agenda - MNCAA - a mayoral network representing over 54 million Americans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chapel Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jake Xerxes Fussell Unearths More Hidden Gems o...
|19 min
|Music Man
|1
|Man charged with trying to hire hit man (May '06)
|May 31
|sexymonica285
|54
|Review: Beltons Professional Lawn Care
|May 25
|Teddy R
|1
|Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad?
|May 17
|Petey
|9
|Credit Suisse gets $40m in tax breaks, adds 1,2...
|May 9
|Intoxicated Abacus
|1
|Ilovekickboxing Cary, nc
|May 8
|Breanahall
|1
|tar heels
|May 7
|Roy
|9
Find what you want!
Search Chapel Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC