Avoid driving on East Franklin, Rosemary in downtown Chapel Hill
The Chapel Hill Fire Department and others responded at noon to the area near Robertson Lane, a short street that connects East Franklin and East Rosemary streets just east of the Chapel Hill Post Office. The area is immediately adjacent to ongoing construction at University Presbyterian Church.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Add your comments below
Chapel Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Durham teacher gives kids a little faith a " Je...
|8 hr
|True Christian wi...
|7
|Sarah boring aka Sarah morgan...aka sarah the s...
|Sat
|Cuz I can
|1
|Jake Xerxes Fussell Unearths More Hidden Gems o...
|Jun 18
|Victor Hugo
|133
|You can listen to the police scanner for Durham... (Aug '12)
|Jun 16
|sexymonica285
|3
|Beware Mike Luchansky (Aug '10)
|Jun 14
|Michael
|74
|Review: Serenity Child Care Center (Feb '13)
|Jun 9
|Worried
|9
|Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad?
|Jun 8
|Louis Stephenson
|11
Find what you want!
Search Chapel Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC