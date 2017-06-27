Anne Graham Lotz speaks in Blowing Rock
Before a crowd of around 150, evangelist Anne Graham Lotz, daughter of Billy Graham, delivered an hour-long sermon on Tuesday morning at the Samaritan's Purse Training Center in Blowing Rock. The sermon was part of the Men's Connection of Blowing Rock's ninth annual morning of worship event.
