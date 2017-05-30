Algae imparts a funnya taste to Orange County water, but ita s safe to drink, officials insist
Orange County Water and Sewer Authority Water Supply and Treatment Manager, Kenneth Loflin, said that the unusual flavor in OWASA-originated in recent weeks is the result of large quantities of algae growing in the town's reservoirs - University Lake and Cane Creek Reservoir. The algae secretes a compound that forms what is known as geosmin , which is not toxic to humans.
