Algae imparts a funnya taste to Orang...

Algae imparts a funnya taste to Orange County water, but ita s safe to drink, officials insist

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: HeraldSun.com

Orange County Water and Sewer Authority Water Supply and Treatment Manager, Kenneth Loflin, said that the unusual flavor in OWASA-originated in recent weeks is the result of large quantities of algae growing in the town's reservoirs - University Lake and Cane Creek Reservoir. The algae secretes a compound that forms what is known as geosmin , which is not toxic to humans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chapel Hill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man charged with trying to hire hit man (May '06) Wed sexymonica285 54
Review: Beltons Professional Lawn Care May 25 Teddy R 1
Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad? May 17 Petey 9
News Credit Suisse gets $40m in tax breaks, adds 1,2... May 9 Intoxicated Abacus 1
Ilovekickboxing Cary, nc May 8 Breanahall 1
tar heels May 7 Roy 9
Unc title May 4 Roy 8
See all Chapel Hill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chapel Hill Forum Now

Chapel Hill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chapel Hill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Gunman
  2. Stanley Cup
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
 

Chapel Hill, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,717 • Total comments across all topics: 281,464,200

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC