Alcohol deregulation bill may be enacted by weekend -
In a vote of 73-40, the N.C. House on Tuesday evening approved Senate Bill 155, clearing the way for N.C. craft distillers to sell five bottles to customers each year, instead of the current one, and - with local approval - allows restaurants and retail outlets to begin selling alcohol Sunday at 10 a.m., as opposed to noon. The Senate will take up the omnibus bill before it heads to Gov. Roy Cooper, who could sign it before a busy July Fourth holiday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bladen Journal.
Add your comments below
Chapel Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11)
|Tue
|Groot
|22
|Durham teacher gives kids a little faith a " Je...
|Tue
|True Christian wi...
|7
|Sarah boring aka Sarah morgan...aka sarah the s...
|Jun 24
|Cuz I can
|1
|Jake Xerxes Fussell Unearths More Hidden Gems o...
|Jun 18
|Victor Hugo
|133
|You can listen to the police scanner for Durham... (Aug '12)
|Jun 16
|sexymonica285
|3
|Beware Mike Luchansky (Aug '10)
|Jun 14
|Michael
|74
|Review: Serenity Child Care Center (Feb '13)
|Jun 9
|Worried
|9
Find what you want!
Search Chapel Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC