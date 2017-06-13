Abandoning the Paris Agreement bad for NC coast

Last year, a team of students from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill presented research to local officials highlighting the threat sea-level rise poses to Pasquotank County . Using projections from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and other authoritative sources, we estimated that portions of the county will be underwater by 2050 and large swaths will be inundated by 2100, which amounts to hundreds of millions of dollars in lost property value.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.