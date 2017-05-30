a Unc course that dealt with athletics scandal is canceled. Now some want to know why

During an interview with News & Observer reporters, then-UNC chancellor Holden Thorp says UNC will raise academic standards for athletes and make changes that will make national news and that academics will come first. During an interview with News & Observer reporters, then-UNC chancellor Holden Thorp says UNC will raise academic standards for athletes and make changes that will make national news and that academics will come first.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.