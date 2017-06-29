3-D-printed implants can improve inte...

3-D-printed implants can improve integration of amputee prosthetic devices with bone

A new study evaluated two additive manufacturing methods for producing either fine or coarse textured titanium implants and compared the strength of bone integration, interlocking, and torque in rats given one or both types of the implants in the distal femurs. The ability to apply this technology to customize implant surface textures and geometries to match the specific anatomy of human amputees is increasingly important as the trend in prosthetic devices moves toward transcutaneous osseointegrated implants rather than socket-cup fitting devices, according to an article published in 3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing , a peer-reviewed journal from Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers .

