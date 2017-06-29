3-D-printed implants can improve integration of amputee prosthetic devices with bone
A new study evaluated two additive manufacturing methods for producing either fine or coarse textured titanium implants and compared the strength of bone integration, interlocking, and torque in rats given one or both types of the implants in the distal femurs. The ability to apply this technology to customize implant surface textures and geometries to match the specific anatomy of human amputees is increasingly important as the trend in prosthetic devices moves toward transcutaneous osseointegrated implants rather than socket-cup fitting devices, according to an article published in 3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing , a peer-reviewed journal from Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers .
Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.
Add your comments below
Chapel Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Unc title
|19 hr
|Really
|9
|Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11)
|Jun 27
|Groot
|22
|Durham teacher gives kids a little faith a " Je...
|Jun 27
|True Christian wi...
|7
|Sarah boring aka Sarah morgan...aka sarah the s...
|Jun 24
|Cuz I can
|1
|Jake Xerxes Fussell Unearths More Hidden Gems o...
|Jun 18
|Victor Hugo
|133
|You can listen to the police scanner for Durham... (Aug '12)
|Jun 16
|sexymonica285
|3
|Beware Mike Luchansky (Aug '10)
|Jun 14
|Michael
|74
Find what you want!
Search Chapel Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC