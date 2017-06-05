2nd Durham man gets 4 to 6 years for ...

2nd Durham man gets 4 to 6 years for fatal shooting in Chapel Hill

At left, Brandon Townsend waits to enter an Alford plea to voluntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Lew "Ron" Hood at a Chapel Hill home in May 2014. An Alford plea allows Townsend to plead guilty to the charge without admitting guilt.

