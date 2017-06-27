2nd alarm fire damages roof at Chapel Hill retirement community
Authorities said the fire started at about 3:45 p.m. in a fitness room that was not in a residential part of the building. Authorities said all community residents were accounted for, but there was no word on whether anybody was injured in the fire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chapel Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11)
|17 hr
|Groot
|22
|Durham teacher gives kids a little faith a " Je...
|Tue
|True Christian wi...
|7
|Sarah boring aka Sarah morgan...aka sarah the s...
|Jun 24
|Cuz I can
|1
|Jake Xerxes Fussell Unearths More Hidden Gems o...
|Jun 18
|Victor Hugo
|133
|You can listen to the police scanner for Durham... (Aug '12)
|Jun 16
|sexymonica285
|3
|Beware Mike Luchansky (Aug '10)
|Jun 14
|Michael
|74
|Review: Serenity Child Care Center (Feb '13)
|Jun 9
|Worried
|9
Find what you want!
Search Chapel Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC