Vietnam veteran to speak in Yanceyville
An Army veteran who served six years, including a tour in Vietnam, will speak at 11 a.m. Monday at the Caswell County Civic Center, 536 Main St., Yanceyville. Jerond Belton Sr. joined the Army in 1965 and stayed until 1971, serving in 1966 and 1967 in Vietnam.
