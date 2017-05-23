Unwise tax breaks, petty partisan attacks and inadequate investments
Senate leaders are trying hard to convince people that their anemic budget proposal moves the state forward by making big new investments in education and providing a middle class tax cut for most North Carolinians.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jefferson Post Online Edition.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chapel Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad?
|May 17
|Petey
|9
|Credit Suisse gets $40m in tax breaks, adds 1,2...
|May 9
|Intoxicated Abacus
|1
|Ilovekickboxing Cary, nc
|May 8
|Breanahall
|1
|tar heels
|May 7
|Roy
|9
|Unc title
|May 4
|Roy
|8
|Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11)
|May 3
|Ginger
|21
|Developer plans to demolish Fendol Beversa 1850...
|Apr 27
|Free house
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chapel Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC