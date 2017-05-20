UNC students' work to be screened in EC

UNC students' work to be screened in EC

A group of University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill multimedia students who've been documenting the Elizabeth City area will be providing a local screening of their work this weekend, a local tourism official said. The showing for the students' work is set for 4:30 p.m. Sunday at Montero's Restaurant, Elizabeth City Area Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Christina Rehklau said in an email Thursday.

