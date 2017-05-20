UNC students' work to be screened in EC
A group of University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill multimedia students who've been documenting the Elizabeth City area will be providing a local screening of their work this weekend, a local tourism official said. The showing for the students' work is set for 4:30 p.m. Sunday at Montero's Restaurant, Elizabeth City Area Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Christina Rehklau said in an email Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.
Add your comments below
Chapel Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad?
|May 17
|Petey
|9
|Credit Suisse gets $40m in tax breaks, adds 1,2...
|May 9
|Intoxicated Abacus
|1
|Ilovekickboxing Cary, nc
|May 8
|Breanahall
|1
|tar heels
|May 7
|Roy
|9
|Unc title
|May 4
|Roy
|8
|Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11)
|May 3
|Ginger
|21
|Developer plans to demolish Fendol Beversa 1850...
|Apr 27
|Free house
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chapel Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC