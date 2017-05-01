UNC-Chapel Hill Anticipates 66 Morehe...

UNC-Chapel Hill Anticipates 66 Morehead-Cain Scholars in Class of 2021

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: WCHL-AM Chapel Hill

Access to higher education often requires considerable financial wherewithal, but not for the incoming class of Morehead-Cain scholars expected at UNC-Chapel Hill. Sixty-six high school students from around the world were recently selected by the Morehead-Cain Foundation to have all of their educational expenses covered for the next four years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCHL-AM Chapel Hill.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chapel Hill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11) 3 hr Ginger 21
Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad? 17 hr claudia winkler 6
News Developer plans to demolish Fendol Beversa 1850... Apr 27 Free house 1
Cary Music Thread (May '12) Apr 22 Musikologist 18
Unc title Apr 18 Roy 4
tar heels Apr 18 Roy 5
Carol Guerrero Apr 10 Johnny 2
See all Chapel Hill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chapel Hill Forum Now

Chapel Hill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chapel Hill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Chapel Hill, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,827 • Total comments across all topics: 280,739,485

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC