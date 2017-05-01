UNC-Chapel Hill Anticipates 66 Morehead-Cain Scholars in Class of 2021
Access to higher education often requires considerable financial wherewithal, but not for the incoming class of Morehead-Cain scholars expected at UNC-Chapel Hill. Sixty-six high school students from around the world were recently selected by the Morehead-Cain Foundation to have all of their educational expenses covered for the next four years.
