Two killed after motorcycle, SUV collide in Suffolk

Emergency responders say one person is dead and three others have been taken to a hospital with "potentially serious in CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - North Carolina has signed 6-foot-10 forward Garrison Brooks as a late recruiting addition to bolster a depleted fro CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The NFL draft answered some questions for the Carolina Panthers, while raising plenty of others.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.