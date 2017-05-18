Trust is not enough: Chapel Hilla s housing dilemma a " Ted Vaden
When you stroll the shops and restaurants of the stylish East 54 "new urban" village in Chapel Hill, you can't help but be impressed by the terraces and handsome facades of the condos rising above. Marketed as luxury units, they offer 10-foot ceilings, hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Add your comments below
Chapel Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad?
|Wed
|Petey
|9
|Credit Suisse gets $40m in tax breaks, adds 1,2...
|May 9
|Intoxicated Abacus
|1
|Ilovekickboxing Cary, nc
|May 8
|Breanahall
|1
|tar heels
|May 7
|Roy
|9
|Unc title
|May 4
|Roy
|8
|Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11)
|May 3
|Ginger
|21
|Developer plans to demolish Fendol Beversa 1850...
|Apr 27
|Free house
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chapel Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC