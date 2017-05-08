Trump Tax Cut: Should You Convert an IRA or 401(k)?
President Donald Trump wants to slash individual tax rates , throwing a curve at investors who had planned to convert their traditional IRAs and 401 s to tax-free Roth accounts. The dilemma: convert now and pay tax at today's rates, or wait until rates are lower and a conversion will cost less? The decision would be easier if a tax cut were a sure thing, but it's anyone's guess what will happen once the tax debate begins in earnest.
