The Music in My Head a " 5/18/17 -a oeRona s Top 10 Live Performancesa a " #7

I'm doing something different this week to celebrate the School of Rock Chapel Hill Grand Opening event this Saturday I'm talking about my 10 favorite live performances, and today we arrive at #7! It's an absolute miracle when anyone does something better than The Beatles. But when I saw a guy by the name of JOE COCKER perform at Woodstock, as downright weird as he seemed at the time, I was blown away by his rendition of "With A Little Help From My Friends."

