The Music in My Head a " 5/1/17- a Sc...

The Music in My Head a " 5/1/17- a School of Rock is Opena Special Edition

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: WCHL-AM Chapel Hill

David Joseph and Jessie Nash from School of Rock Chapel Hill joined Ron to discuss their May 1st opening and present a special edition of 'Music in My Head.' "Getting the chance to substitute for the iconic Ron Stutts during his 'Music in My Head' segment is an honor, and not one that I take lightly.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCHL-AM Chapel Hill.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chapel Hill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad? 4 hr claudia winkler 6
News Developer plans to demolish Fendol Beversa 1850... Apr 27 Free house 1
Cary Music Thread (May '12) Apr 22 Musikologist 18
Unc title Apr 18 Roy 4
tar heels Apr 18 Roy 5
Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11) Apr 14 School Board 19
Carol Guerrero Apr 10 Johnny 2
See all Chapel Hill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chapel Hill Forum Now

Chapel Hill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chapel Hill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Chapel Hill, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,114 • Total comments across all topics: 280,725,827

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC