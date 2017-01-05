The Music in My Head a " 5/1/17- a School of Rock is Opena Special Edition
David Joseph and Jessie Nash from School of Rock Chapel Hill joined Ron to discuss their May 1st opening and present a special edition of 'Music in My Head.' "Getting the chance to substitute for the iconic Ron Stutts during his 'Music in My Head' segment is an honor, and not one that I take lightly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCHL-AM Chapel Hill.
Add your comments below
Chapel Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad?
|4 hr
|claudia winkler
|6
|Developer plans to demolish Fendol Beversa 1850...
|Apr 27
|Free house
|1
|Cary Music Thread (May '12)
|Apr 22
|Musikologist
|18
|Unc title
|Apr 18
|Roy
|4
|tar heels
|Apr 18
|Roy
|5
|Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11)
|Apr 14
|School Board
|19
|Carol Guerrero
|Apr 10
|Johnny
|2
Find what you want!
Search Chapel Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC