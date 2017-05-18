Thanks, and a few requests, at 2nd Orange County budget hearing
Andrea Tanner and her son Colin asked the Orange County commissioners Thursday to keep teacher's assistants in mind as they decide next year's Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools budget. She has witnessed the effect that a teacher's assistant can have on fourth- and fifth-graders and the meaningful relationship that can develop, said Tanner, a parent volunteer at Seawell Elementary School in Chapel Hill.
