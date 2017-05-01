Tar Heels Will Host NCAA Matches
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. North Carolina has been awarded the No. 9 overall seed in the 2017 NCAA Division I Men's Tennis Championship bracket and will host first and second-round matches on May 12 and 13. In the May 12 first-round matches, UNC will take on VCU and South Carolina will face off with East Tennessee State.
Chapel Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11)
|8 hr
|Ginger
|21
|Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad?
|22 hr
|claudia winkler
|6
|Developer plans to demolish Fendol Beversa 1850...
|Apr 27
|Free house
|1
|Cary Music Thread (May '12)
|Apr 22
|Musikologist
|18
|Unc title
|Apr 18
|Roy
|4
|tar heels
|Apr 18
|Roy
|5
|Carol Guerrero
|Apr 10
|Johnny
|2
