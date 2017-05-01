Tar Heels Will Host NCAA Matches

Tar Heels Will Host NCAA Matches

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: University of North Carolina

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. North Carolina has been awarded the No. 9 overall seed in the 2017 NCAA Division I Men's Tennis Championship bracket and will host first and second-round matches on May 12 and 13. In the May 12 first-round matches, UNC will take on VCU and South Carolina will face off with East Tennessee State.

Start the conversation, or Read more at University of North Carolina.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chapel Hill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11) 8 hr Ginger 21
Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad? 22 hr claudia winkler 6
News Developer plans to demolish Fendol Beversa 1850... Apr 27 Free house 1
Cary Music Thread (May '12) Apr 22 Musikologist 18
Unc title Apr 18 Roy 4
tar heels Apr 18 Roy 5
Carol Guerrero Apr 10 Johnny 2
See all Chapel Hill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chapel Hill Forum Now

Chapel Hill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chapel Hill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Chapel Hill, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,973 • Total comments across all topics: 280,744,020

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC