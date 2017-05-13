Student named winner of Case Farms scholarship
Anthony R. Bishop, the son of Tony Bishop, refrigeration manager at the Case Farms Goldsboro facility, has been named one of four winners of $8,000 scholarships through the J. Leroy Cook Memorial Scholarship Program. Anthony will graduate from the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics this spring with an impressive 5.173 GPA and enter the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in the fall as a chemistry major.
