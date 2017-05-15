Schneider, Blumberg Earn ITA Regional Honors

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. UNC's Ronnie Schneider was named ITA Senior Player of the Year as well as the recipient of the ITA/Arthur Ashe Leadership and Sportsmanship Award, and William Blumberg was named ITA Rookie of the Year as the Intercollegiate Tennis Association announced its regional award winners on Monday evening. Schneider, who graduated from UNC on Sunday with a degree in business administration, is the first Tar Heel to win the senior honor since Raian Luchici in 2006 and the fifth overall.

