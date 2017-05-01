Record Review: Mipso Sticks the Landing With Coming Down the Mountain
MIPSO Saturday, May 6, 8 p.m., $18$30,6 and under free North Carolina Museum of Art, Raleigh www.ncartmuseum.org onsidering that 2015's Old Time Reverie set Mipso atop Billboard 's bluegrass chart and netted the band a performance in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, the Chapel Hill quartet should be strapped in for a meteoric ascent fueled by its fourth album, Coming Down the Mountain . Where Reverie enriched Mipso's relaxed folk-pop formula with instrumentation that reached beyond its string band origins, the record required attentive listening to reap the full rewards of hooks that unfolded slowly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent Weekly.
Add your comments below
Chapel Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11)
|12 hr
|Ginger
|21
|Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad?
|Tue
|claudia winkler
|6
|Developer plans to demolish Fendol Beversa 1850...
|Apr 27
|Free house
|1
|Cary Music Thread (May '12)
|Apr 22
|Musikologist
|18
|Unc title
|Apr 18
|Roy
|4
|tar heels
|Apr 18
|Roy
|5
|Carol Guerrero
|Apr 10
|Johnny
|2
Find what you want!
Search Chapel Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC