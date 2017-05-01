Record Review: Mipso Sticks the Landing With Coming Down the Mountain

MIPSO Saturday, May 6, 8 p.m., $18$30,6 and under free North Carolina Museum of Art, Raleigh www.ncartmuseum.org onsidering that 2015's Old Time Reverie set Mipso atop Billboard 's bluegrass chart and netted the band a performance in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, the Chapel Hill quartet should be strapped in for a meteoric ascent fueled by its fourth album, Coming Down the Mountain . Where Reverie enriched Mipso's relaxed folk-pop formula with instrumentation that reached beyond its string band origins, the record required attentive listening to reap the full rewards of hooks that unfolded slowly.

