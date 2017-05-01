Proposed Chatham budget up 1 percent on a milestonea base
Chatham County should prepare for growth when considering next year's budget, County Manager Renee Paschal told the board of county commissioners. The property tax rate would drop slightly, to 62.81 cents per $100 of valuation, down 0.57 cents from last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chapel Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11)
|12 hr
|Ginger
|21
|Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad?
|Tue
|claudia winkler
|6
|Developer plans to demolish Fendol Beversa 1850...
|Apr 27
|Free house
|1
|Cary Music Thread (May '12)
|Apr 22
|Musikologist
|18
|Unc title
|Apr 18
|Roy
|4
|tar heels
|Apr 18
|Roy
|5
|Carol Guerrero
|Apr 10
|Johnny
|2
Find what you want!
Search Chapel Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC