Pittsboro driver cited after striking pedestrians in Chapel Hill

A Pittsboro driver was cited Tuesday afternoon after he struck two pedestrians in a crosswalk at Shortbread Lofts on West Rosemary Street. Chad Vernon Clark, 40, of 74 W. Cornwallis St. in Pittsboro, was cited with failure to reduce speed and failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk, Chapel Hill Police Lt.

