Pharmacist honored for contribution to education

From left, Kim Leadon, clinical assistant professor at the UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy, presents the Claude Paoloni Community Preceptor of the Year Award to Almand's Drug Store pharmacist Mickey League, as Dale Paoloni looks on at UNC-Chapel Hill. This year's Claude Paoloni Community Preceptor of the Year is Mickey League, a long time pharmacist at Almand's Drug Store.

