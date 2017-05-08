Owning up to it

Owning up to it

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: Jefferson Post Online Edition

Why is it that the hardest words to say are, "I'm Sorry," and "I made a mistake?" Think of the needless pain and problems that could be avoided if people, especially those in leadership, owned up to their mistakes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jefferson Post Online Edition.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chapel Hill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Credit Suisse gets $40m in tax breaks, adds 1,2... 6 hr Fundiementally ill 2
Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad? 10 hr Lavon affair 7
Ilovekickboxing Cary, nc Mon Breanahall 1
tar heels May 7 Roy 9
Unc title May 4 Roy 8
Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11) May 3 Ginger 21
News Developer plans to demolish Fendol Beversa 1850... Apr 27 Free house 1
See all Chapel Hill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chapel Hill Forum Now

Chapel Hill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chapel Hill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Gunman
  2. Egypt
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
 

Chapel Hill, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,699 • Total comments across all topics: 280,897,335

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC