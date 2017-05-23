OWASA says water safe to drink in Chapel Hill, Carrboro
The Orange Water and Sewer Authority says its drinking water is safe and that work continues to resolve taste and odor issues. The taste and odor result from algae growing in the Cane Creek Reservoir and University Lake, OWASA said in a news release Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chapel Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad?
|May 17
|Petey
|9
|Credit Suisse gets $40m in tax breaks, adds 1,2...
|May 9
|Intoxicated Abacus
|1
|Ilovekickboxing Cary, nc
|May 8
|Breanahall
|1
|tar heels
|May 7
|Roy
|9
|Unc title
|May 4
|Roy
|8
|Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11)
|May 3
|Ginger
|21
|Developer plans to demolish Fendol Beversa 1850...
|Apr 27
|Free house
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chapel Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC