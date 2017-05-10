OWASA holds line on water, sewer rates in $21.9M operating budget
Orange Water and Sewer Authority customers will pay the same rates for water and sewer service next year under the proposed 2017-18 budget. OWASA's Board of Directors will hold a public hearing on the $21.9 million operating budget - a 4.5 percent increase from this year - at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 25, in the Chapel Hill Town Hall, 405 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. The hearing also will air on local cable channels 18, 97.4 and 1303, and on AT&T U-verse channel 99 .
