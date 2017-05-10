OWASA holds line on water, sewer rate...

OWASA holds line on water, sewer rates in $21.9M operating budget

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: HeraldSun.com

Orange Water and Sewer Authority customers will pay the same rates for water and sewer service next year under the proposed 2017-18 budget. OWASA's Board of Directors will hold a public hearing on the $21.9 million operating budget - a 4.5 percent increase from this year - at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 25, in the Chapel Hill Town Hall, 405 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. The hearing also will air on local cable channels 18, 97.4 and 1303, and on AT&T U-verse channel 99 .

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chapel Hill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Credit Suisse gets $40m in tax breaks, adds 1,2... Tue Intoxicated Abacus 1
Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad? Tue Lavon affair 7
Ilovekickboxing Cary, nc Mon Breanahall 1
tar heels May 7 Roy 9
Unc title May 4 Roy 8
Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11) May 3 Ginger 21
News Developer plans to demolish Fendol Beversa 1850... Apr 27 Free house 1
See all Chapel Hill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chapel Hill Forum Now

Chapel Hill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chapel Hill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Chapel Hill, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,331 • Total comments across all topics: 280,924,612

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC