Orange County looking at $255M in construction debt through 2022

Orange County taxpayers could take on $255.3 million in debt, largely for school construction and renovation projects, over the next five years. The Orange County Board of Commissioners is still discussing which capital, or construction, projects are a priority and will approve the budget in June.

