Navy band which broke color barrier to get historical marker

Friday May 26

The 44 members of the U.S. Navy B-1 Band cracked the color barrier, leaving an impression on the Chapel Hill community during their two-year service on UNC's campus during World War II. The community will commemorate their contribution with a historical marker at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 27, at the intersection of West Franklin and South Roberson streets.

