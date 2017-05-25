N.C. House budget writers release spending plan for for UNC system
N.C. House budget writers have proposed scaling back a program that's supposed to offer heavily discounted tuition at three UNC system campuses, to make it available only to in-state students. The draft 2017-18 budget for the system released Thursday morning to the House's education appropriations subcommittee also would eliminate funding for the N.C. Policy Collaboratory, the environmental-policy think tank legislators ordered set up at UNC-Chapel Hill just last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Add your comments below
Chapel Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Beltons Professional Lawn Care
|Thu
|Teddy R
|1
|Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad?
|May 17
|Petey
|9
|Credit Suisse gets $40m in tax breaks, adds 1,2...
|May 9
|Intoxicated Abacus
|1
|Ilovekickboxing Cary, nc
|May 8
|Breanahall
|1
|tar heels
|May 7
|Roy
|9
|Unc title
|May 4
|Roy
|8
|Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11)
|May 3
|Ginger
|21
Find what you want!
Search Chapel Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC