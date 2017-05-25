N.C. House budget writers release spe...

N.C. House budget writers release spending plan for for UNC system

N.C. House budget writers have proposed scaling back a program that's supposed to offer heavily discounted tuition at three UNC system campuses, to make it available only to in-state students. The draft 2017-18 budget for the system released Thursday morning to the House's education appropriations subcommittee also would eliminate funding for the N.C. Policy Collaboratory, the environmental-policy think tank legislators ordered set up at UNC-Chapel Hill just last year.

