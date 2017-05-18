N.C. High Schoolers Lobby for In-Stat...

N.C. High Schoolers Lobby for In-State Tuition for Undocumented Students

15 hrs ago Read more: Independent Weekly

On Wednesday afternoon, dozens of high schoolers filed into the Statehouse and patiently waited for the fifth annual "undocugraduation" ceremony to kick off. After spending the morning lobbying legislators to support in-state tuition for undocumented students, they were participating in a faux-graduation spearheaded by the Adelante Education Coalition for College Tuition Equality, a campaign to raise awareness about tuition inequality.

