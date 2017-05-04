N.C. gave out record $245M in energy ...

N.C. gave out record $245M in energy tax breaks; herea s who benefited

23 hrs ago

North Carolina residents and businesses claimed a record quarter-billion dollars in tax credits for installing and financing renewable energy projects last year. That amount may well never be matched because the state legislature let the renewable energy subsidy expire and it is no longer available.

