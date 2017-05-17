Morganton Park South Wins 2017 SPACE Award
Ranked by real estate peers and professionals in the industry, the Morganton Park South shopping center in Southern Pines took top honors for the retail development category in the 2017 SPACE awards. The $18.5 million property, anchored by a new Lowes Foods flagship store, is the commercial centerpiece for the 180-acre Morganton Park master planned community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Pilot.
Add your comments below
Chapel Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad?
|13 hr
|Petey
|9
|Credit Suisse gets $40m in tax breaks, adds 1,2...
|May 9
|Intoxicated Abacus
|1
|Ilovekickboxing Cary, nc
|May 8
|Breanahall
|1
|tar heels
|May 7
|Roy
|9
|Unc title
|May 4
|Roy
|8
|Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11)
|May 3
|Ginger
|21
|Developer plans to demolish Fendol Beversa 1850...
|Apr 27
|Free house
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chapel Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC