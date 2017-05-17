McClatchy Appears to Have Shut Down The Chapel Hill News
The California-based McClatchy Company-the parent company of The News & Observer , which earlier this year purchased the Durham Herald-Sun- appears to have ceased publication of The Chapel Hill News, one of its ten community newspapers. Executives at the N&O , including publisher Sara Glines and executive editor John Drescher, have not returned requests for comment on whether the twice-weekly paper has in fact been shut down or what the circumstances are, but the indications are clear: a The newspaper is no longer showing up inserted in the print N&O.
