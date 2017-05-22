Jury finds Durham man guilty of mansl...

Jury finds Durham man guilty of manslaughter in Chapel Hill death

An Orange County jury found a Durham man guilty of voluntary manslaughter Monday in the 2014 shooting death of another man at a Chapel Hill home. The jury deliberated for several hours before returning the verdict against Bartholomew Scott, 38, of Durham in the death of Lew Hahn "Ron" Hood, 33, of Chapel Hill.

