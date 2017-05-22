Jury finds Durham man guilty of manslaughter in Chapel Hill death
An Orange County jury found a Durham man guilty of voluntary manslaughter Monday in the 2014 shooting death of another man at a Chapel Hill home. The jury deliberated for several hours before returning the verdict against Bartholomew Scott, 38, of Durham in the death of Lew Hahn "Ron" Hood, 33, of Chapel Hill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Add your comments below
Chapel Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad?
|May 17
|Petey
|9
|Credit Suisse gets $40m in tax breaks, adds 1,2...
|May 9
|Intoxicated Abacus
|1
|Ilovekickboxing Cary, nc
|May 8
|Breanahall
|1
|tar heels
|May 7
|Roy
|9
|Unc title
|May 4
|Roy
|8
|Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11)
|May 3
|Ginger
|21
|Developer plans to demolish Fendol Beversa 1850...
|Apr 27
|Free house
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chapel Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC