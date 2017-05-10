Journal of Infectious Diseases Features Unc HIV Researchers in Special Edition
Chapel Hill, NC A special issue of the Journal of Infectious Diseases focuses solely on HIV eradication. Edited by a renowned HIV investigator from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, the edition explains the scientific thinking behind the cure strategies being pursued at the National Institutes of Health-funded Martin Delaney Collaboratory sites around the United States.
